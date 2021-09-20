Medical alert bracelets for more freedom and peace of mind

For those living alone or with medical issues, the last 18 months has often been more difficult and scary than for everyone else. But that doesn’t necessarily have to mean giving up their preferred living situations or dealing with additional stress thanks to the simple solution of a medical alert bracelet.

An unobtrusive, plain medical bracelet can offer added peace of mind and freedom for solo dwellers and those with medical conditions, and for their friends and family.

Every hour of the day, a medical alert bracelet offers the wearer emergency help at the touch of a button. It is water-resistant so can be worn while bathing, has a long-range so will work even while outside gardening, and has been approved by both Work & Income and the Ministry of Social Development.

The alert bracelet can also be worn as a pendant if the wearer prefers, and it can be set up to contact almost anyone. This means that it can immediately contact an ambulance service, but it can also be set up to contact a family member, friend, fire service, or the police.

It does not require a telephone connection in the home, and it features a two-way speaker so you can quickly speak to help at the other end.

This medical alert bracelet is available from Medical Alarms, a Wellington-based New Zealand company that specialises in various alarm and alert systems.

If a user activates their medical alert bracelet and Medical Alarms cannot contact you, they will automatically send an ambulance to your address at no cost to you. That’s peace of mind for you and your family that should the worst happen, help won’t be far away.

Call 0800 732 258 to get in touch with the team at Medical Alarms and find out more about the medical alert bracelet and if it is the right choice for your needs.