Be your own boss with a 100% NZ owned franchise opportunity

Countless Kiwis have thought about handing in their resignation and starting up their own company. With a locally owned and operated franchise option here in New Zealand, that dream is much closer to reality.

C.A.C Electrical Tag Testing is currently offering franchise opportunities in New Zealand for hard-working and passionate people who are interested in working for themselves.

What is C.A.C Electrical Tag Testing?

C.A.C Electrical Tag Testing is a company of specialists who work to ‘test and tag’ electrical appliances. This is the process of ensuring electronic devices are safe to use by inspecting them for damage and using specially designed equipment.

This is a compliance requirement for companies using electrical equipment, which includes construction work, factories, schools, offices, and more. Some industries are required to complete these checks every three months (construction, building, demolition), whereas others have longer intervals. In any case, there is plenty of work to be done.

Your franchise

When you purchase an Electrical Tag Testing franchise, you will receive all the training and equipment you need to carry out the work safely and professionally. You can expect a 98% conversion rate from enquiries, and the freedom of working for yourself.

You will work in your local area and run the business as your own with the full support of a trusted company and brand. You’ll also receive support with getting set up, and marketing your business once you get going. You’ll have an exclusive territory to work in so you won’t have to compete with other franchise owners, and there are no hidden charges or lead generation fees.

This is a company that follows ethical business practices and is dedicated to excellent customer service.

If it’s time to make your business dreams a reality, contact the team to find out more and see what’s available in your region. Call 0800 152 025 or fill in the contact form here: https://tagtestingelectrical.co.nz/contact/.