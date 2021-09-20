What you need to know before purchasing a rental property – Rent Ready

You should be aware of several things before deciding to buy a rental property and starting your investment journey. Rent Ready is here to highlight a few critical aspects to be mindful of.

As a basis, it is important not to get emotionally connected to the property, instead make the purchasing decision after making thorough calculations and observations about the suitability of the home to be rented out. Think about the property with the mind of a renter. Would you want to move into the house? Does the property follow the government’s Healthy Homes Standard? How much will it cost to renovate parts of it before you can rent it out for the specific amount you are looking for?

Be aware of any other rules and regulations that you need to follow, especially if you are looking to build a new residential building on the property. It is also important to get to know the area where you want to purchase to accurately advertise and rent out the home quickly.

