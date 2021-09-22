Major milestone for Prebbleton development

CHRISTCHURCH

A major milestone for the commercial development centred around the Prebbleton Village Tavern gets ticked off this week with geotechnical testing work being done.

Prebbleton Village Square has over 2000m2 of tenancy space and features a unique design that will see car parking on the outside of the development resulting in a family-friendly open square space complemented by retail shopping, cafes, a gym, cinema and the first-ever health centre for the community, Prebbleton Health.

Existing old buildings not in use were cleared from the site earlier this year.

“It’s fair to say we’re excited to see some activity and work on the site,” spokesperson for the development Shannon Gilmore said.

“The geotech testing is needed to make sure the ground can support our proposed buildings and to ensure no geotechnical hazards could occur. The report will also provide any recommendations for any foundation design we might need; it’s an important milestone as we move ahead with our plans.”

The Prebbleton Village Square development is being done by the Gilmore family who have owned the Tavern for over 50 Years.

“It’s so good things are starting to take shape,” Gilmore said. “The bottle store was recently rebranded as a Henrys, one of the largest Medical Health Hubs in the South Island Yaldhurst Health, is setting up Prebbleton Health and there are lots of other tenancy inquires coming in.”

Gilmore said his family was looking forward to giving something back and leaving a legacy that Prebbleton will be proud of for generations to come.

“There is no doubt Prebbleton is experiencing some exciting growth and we want to meet the needs for our growing community.”