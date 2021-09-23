Remove WindowServer virus

The new generation computer adware playing annoying sounds in the background is looked into as both an IT phenomenon and a malicious object in this guide. In addition to an overview of this malware’s effects upon the compromised computer, the entry also provides an effective fix for the problem.

Looking for new ways of reaching their goals, the wicked actors of the computer world are coming up with new malicious techniques all the time. The reign of standard adware programs that hijack web browsers’ homepage to further display sponsored stuff has been slightly shattered recently due to the onset of the WindowServer virus. This sample of unsafe software is entirely focused on what the user hears instead of the run-of-the-mill emphasis on graphics. This pest is a drive-by download occurring when other applications are installed, coming along as an unspoken extra. The need for user authorization is therefore what the creators of this adware never considered to hard-code into their product, obviously. This infection causes the target PC’s system speakers to produce sounds reflecting the advertisement of certain services and products.

This activity is irrespective of whether or not the web browser is opened, which makes it drastically different from other adware apps that entirely rely on the web surfing facet of computer usage routine. Just imagine what the process of watching a movie, a video clip, or listening to the music on the contaminated machine turns into – it all gets constantly interfered with because of the WindowServer ads playing in the background. Whereas shutting down the speakers is apparently a bad idea, it appears to be the only efficient way to address this complication besides the actual elimination of the virus.

There are serious hurdles when it comes to removing the background WindowServer virus manually because it doesn’t necessarily add any extensions or visible and easily accessible components to the system. Also, the troublemaking executable is hard to spot because it varies on different PCs. The recommended solution is to use a tool that’s capable of identifying all the bad items related to WindowServer infection based on behavioral patterns thereof. Once found, the culprit will get removed for sure.