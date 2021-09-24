Showcased Interiors With Eunice Taylor Lighting

There is no better way to advertise your product than by having them showcased in a beautiful interior, such as the QT Hotel in the Auckland Viaduct. StatementiD commissioned Eunice Taylor’s team to custom make varying sizes of shade pendants for the Rooftop Bar of the QT hotel ,and lampshades for the sculptured lamp bases in the Esther’s restaurant.

Similarly, the stunning interior of the Gibbston Valley Wine Estate’s Lodge, north of Arrowtown was designed by the Space Studio in Auckland, and the customised bronze finish Archie Table Lamp from Eunice Taylor is shown with a drum shade covered with an off-white linen.

In Wellington the Bolton Hotel is refurbishing its City Stay Apartments with Eunice Taylor lamps and pendant lighting designed by Mackintosh Harris. The gold-coloured bedside and table lamps, with the shades and pendant in crisp off-white linen trimmed with black chintz ,compliment the rich interior of the bedroom suite design perfectly.

The four-storey high atrium of the Forte Health Surgical Hospital in Christchurch has eight magnificent Eunice Taylor pendant shades custom made for Accent Lighting for their client. Each shade, with a diameter of 1.8 meters, is covered in black velvet with over 300 gerberas attached, creating a bright, welcoming ambience.

The Quest West in Perth, Australia highlights Eunice Taylor’s popular Crow Lamps, which are used as bedside lamps in the Quest’s bedroom suites, perfect for directional and ambient lighting, and finally, for their Auckland showroom, James Dunlop Textiles wanted to showcase a selection of their own fabrics to enhance distinct settings and spaces. They achieved this by using clusters of various sized and shaped pendants, handmade at Eunice Taylor. The tapered rectangle black pendant with the gold parchment lining is in the Sydney showroom.

