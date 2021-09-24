Roof Auckland Talk About the Environmental Benefits of Recycling Roof Waste

Around 90% of a metal roof is recyclable material and we generally recycle all the old metal roofing iron sheets and other metal components and concrete tile roofs are used for hard fill (not landfill). The 10% or so of non-recyclable materials is made up of old building paper, timber, roof vents and aerials, old insulation etc and these products do go to landfill. Recycling helps to preserve natural resources while reducing CO2 emissions and energy consumption. Re-roofing jobs account for thousands of tons of roofing waste, which is why it’s so important to effectively manage roof waste.

Roof Auckland are very aware of the waste that can be generated during a re-roofing project, and are conscious of the need to recycle wherever possible. The good news is that many building materials can be reused or recycled, and the BRANZ REBRI website has a recycling directory to help locate recycling and waste, clay and concrete roof tiles, metal wall and roof claddings etc.

If you are serious about recycling, you could look for suppliers who do focus on waste minimisation and environmental plans and who recycle waste products, or use materials from other waste streams.

Efficient roofing processes can include recycling metal roofing materials wherever possible, so that old metal roofing avoids the landfill and gets to live again in some new form.