CENSORSHIP IS FOR OUR SAFETY

<p>Why would thousands of random, unconnected New Zealanders lie about personal stories of adverse vaccine reactions ranging from mild to immediate deaths? </p> <p>And why would Facebook take down all the comments that were posted on Jacinda Arden's Facebook page after she asked the question about vaccine reactions. </p> <p>https://www.infonews.co.nz/news.cfm?id=122780</p> <p>Welcome to the new normal where Facebook can crack down on claims about the COVID-19 pandemic and anything that contradicts the guidance from the World Health Organization</p> <p>Facebook has built a two-tier system around allowing content and speech, dudded XCheck the idea behind it was to protect high profile politicians, celebrities and journalists on the network. using a variety of tools, including whitelisting which means complete exclusion from review, and delayed review of content by human moderators, XCheck reportedly openly favours VIP users to the point of allowing them, unlike the rest of those on social media site, behaviour that violates the giant's standards, and "without any consequences."</p> <p>One of the defining trends of the 21st century has been the rise of mobile technologies and the remarkable amount of time many of us spend staring at our screens. We are a generation of digital addicts. While the long-term effects of this behavior are not known, there is plenty of evidence to suggest it is impairing our cognitive abilities.</p> <p>Unfortunately, rather than encouraging an open battle of ideas on the streets and market squares we have refrained to the keyboard. They have mobilized the use of mass propaganda, a Jab Buses and Door to door Covid testing. Meanwhile they are keeping us fighting in there electronic gulag, This means nothing to them they have longed planned this out to quell any dissent both online and on the streets.</p> <p>There is more instore for this psychological war, We are in the fast pace of policy making from Three Waters Reform to the Great Reset. What was once a fringe "conspiracy theory" is now on display plain as day for everyone to see. The economic, political, academic, and media elites around the world are leveraging the chaos, confusion, and restrictions on liberty from the COVID-19 lockdowns and using them to radically alter society around the world. Whether one thinks that the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions were a good faith response to a public health emergency or not is irrelevant . The fact of the matter is that it accustomed Westerners to significant restrictions on their freedoms, including freedom of movement. More than that, it showed those in power that people that if you created enough fear, People would tolerate the restrictions.</p> <p> </p>