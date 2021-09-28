Whitlock Williams Advise on The Importance of Having a Property Lawyer When Buying a Property

With their experienced team of solicitors, Whitlock Williams are there to assist with any matters relating to property law, and reiterate the importance of having a conveyancing lawyer when buying a property. Their solicitors can assist you with all aspects of property law, including refinancing, subdivisions, retirement villages, construction projects and cross-lease to freehold.

As they explain, anyone who buys or sells a house needs to put safeguards in place to protect their interests in the property. A property lawyer takes on many important roles in the process of buying or selling property, and having an expert on your side is invaluable, especially when you are making what is often the biggest investment or transaction of your life.

As there are multiple distinct types of property ownership in New Zealand, it is important to get professional legal advice on what the different types of ownership will mean over the long term. The team at Whitlock Williams can provide the professional advice you need to ensure you make the right decisions, and avoid financial and legal trouble later on.

Similarly, conveyancing is the process of entering into and settling property transactions, and Whitlock Williams’ lawyers and legal executives are experts in conveyancing and will help you through the process in a stress-free manner.

Buying and selling property can be stressful, and that’s why Whitlock Williams’ lawyers are there to ensure this process is as smooth as possible. Their dedicated legal team includes Chinese and Korean lawyers who will provide expert advice on property law and conveyancing.

