Bookabin NZ's Website Comes With Great Information on Waste Disposal

Bookabin’s online booking service offers intending customers value for money by providing the lowest available price for refuse disposal, and its aim is to provide consumers with a high standard of service and excellent value, while at the same time saving time for more urgent tasks. Bookabin have something for everyone whether it’s moving house, a garden clean-up, a renovation project or a construction site. No matter how big or small your waste removal requirements are, they have skips to suit everyone’s needs.

Improper disposal of waste can lead to hazardous consequences, and ecologically friendly waste management becomes an imperative in this environmentally aware world. Bookabin is the ideal answer to the question of how to dispose of unwanted garden waste and difficult to dispose of rubbish such as concrete, soil, clay, rocks, rubble, bricks, sand, asphalt and ceramic tiles.

Bookabin have a different bin type for different types of rubbish and by going on their ‘easy to access’ website, people can choose the bin most suited to their particular type of waste. The identification of the type of waste is normally fairly straight forward. However, there is a simple guide as to what we can and can’t place in a Bookabin skip. The waste type affects the price of skip services so it is important to choose the right one for your requirements.

For instance, the bin for General Waste is suitable for light domestic and commercial waste, although Bookabin recommend checking with the bin supplier regarding mattresses, carpet and tyres which may incur extra costs. Similarly, a Green Garden Waste bin is strictly for green garden waste only, which includes grass, leaves, tree trimmings, small branches, weeds and bark. Again, no asbestos or other hazardous waste or general waste is permitted, nor is cleanfill/hardfill, food waste, soil, cabbage trees, bamboo, flax, tree trunks or stumps.

Bookabin have real people with friendly customer service staff, ready to assist with any questions such as what waste types can be put into a skip bin. For further information on these guides, and for more information on bin hire please go to https://www.bookabin.co.nz .