New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mocks jab victims family and friends

Over thirty thousand New Zealanders responded to a facebook post by NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week where she asked for feedback on vaccine experiences and vaccine hesistancy.

Many detailed negative health implications of the vaccination including myocarditis, seizures, shingles, blood clots and death. These comments were not responded to and many deleted from her facebook page.

In an interview the following morning mainstream media failed to question her on the matter bar asking if her team had taken down comments which Ms Ardern instead blamed on facebook automation.

Later in a facebook live interview many of the same people asked again as to why she was not responding to them. They had raised grave concerns regarding COVID vaccinations and continued to question what she was going to do about the situation but yet again they were ignored.

When Ms Ardern was finally questioned by a reporter regarding her facebook live, she laughed, suggesting that the group concerned was a single group of anti-vaxxers, posssibly with international ties and people should just disregard them as they saw fit.

"I followed the governments advice, relied upon the fact that they said the vaccine was safe and effective and encouraged a relative to get that vaccine - he died - I'm anything but a anti-vax terrorist" said one women who was appalled by the Prime Ministers lack of humanity.

"It seems to me that the Prime Minister is not drinking her own cool-aid about 'being kind' nor does she think she is accountable to the people. She has demonstrated very clearly she thinks this is a one man show and that is not a democracry".

In recent months the Prime Minister has also briefed her staff that they are not obligated to answer questions from constituents or reporters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvRm2lzW-Y4