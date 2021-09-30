The Vines at Bethlehem Show Home Open Monday to Friday

The Vines at Bethlehem show home is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm, by appointment, where you can experience for yourself the thriving community and the wonderful villas available. If you wish to make an appointment, please enter your details using the form on the website page; they will be delighted to see you!

You can take a virtual tour through their Manuka villa – it’s super easy, to walk your way through the home by clicking on the round dots to move in whichever direction you like, or click the play button for a slideshow. To view the virtual tour in full screen (optimal viewing), click the button below.

The Vines at Bethlehem’s range of villas includes two and three-bedroom villas with single and double garages, in both duplex and standalone configurations, allowing you endless opportunities to choose one best suited to your retirement dream. They are a smart, spacious design, with raking ceilings and alfresco living, with plenty of room for family and friends to visit, too. Double glazing and superb heating provide modern comfort, and the beautifully landscaped grounds and established trees retain an element of charm.

The chance to unwind and start enjoying your finer years, is now within reach. They have a small selection of their villa plans on offer on the website, with a range of options to suit your individual needs, in both duplex and standalone configurations. They invite you to get in touch if you would like to view your options.

Operated by Classic Life, The Vines incorporates the rich winery flagship site, known as Mills Reef. The design and implementation of this village and its surroundings makes it a truly desirable lifestyle village, and for more information on retirement villages Bethlehem Tauranga and retirement villages NZ please visit the website at www.thevinesatbethlehem.co.nz .