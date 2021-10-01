Get a complete and professional home exterior clean with Rotorua's leading commercial and house washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

When people think about exterior cleaning their home, they tend to just think about the house itself. However, there is a lot of other areas of your home that can benefit from an exterior clean says Rotorua’s leading washing service, Exterior Washing Services.

Fence pressure washing is the best method for getting your fence back to its original condition. Unlike other methods, pressure washing doesn't leave behind streaks or unattractive residue. Exterior Washing Services use incredibly effective equipment to ensure that your fence is completely clean and free of grime.

“A regular cleaning can help to maintain and protect the fence material,” says Exterior Washing Services owner/operator, Johnny Saini.

Boost your curb appeal by having your driveway pressure cleaned. Pressure clean your driveway and make it look new. Exterior Washing Services utilizes the latest technology and products to make your driveway the cleanest it’s ever been.

Pressure washing is a quick, easy, and cost-effective way to restore your driveway and other concrete areas.

Need your deck or patio washed? Our pressure washing service provides almost instant gratification and long-lasting results. “We provide outstanding services for exterior cleaning, and we can deal with any surface,” adds Johnny.

Pressure washing can remove mould, mildew and dirt build-up on your deck. Their experience allows them to bring back your home’s original beauty with just one visit!

Discover the effect that pressure cleaning your entire exterior has by booking a home pressure clean with Exterior Washing Services. Exterior washing services can make a dramatic difference in the appearance of any building.

Regular cleaning of all these areas is important. As if you leave it to remain over an extra few years, that the build-up of dirt and stains are still may become hard to remove. A regular scheduled clean will keep your home looking great as well as protecting the integrity of its materials.

No matter the size of your home, you want to ensure that the outside looks great. Keep your home looking clean and tidy all year long by enlisting professional exterior cleaning services.

Exterior Washing Services will save you the hassle of having to do it yourself. “We will come to your location and carry out all necessary soft washing and pressure washing procedures, removing the toughest of stains,” adds Johnny.

