Upgrade your awning windows with Eco Auckland

Eco Auckland offers one of the most common window styles in New Zealand as a double glazed uPVC option.

Awning windows are hinged at the top of the frame and open outwards, making them a versatile option to use in many applications. The friction hinges on this product ensure that the window stays open at the specific angle you want. They are able to be completely opened with a gentle push.

Eco Auckland’s uPVC windows are tight sealing with a double rubber, which ensures that no cold air or unwanted visitors get into your home. All awning windows come with a multi-point locking system, with at least two points on each unit to improve the safety and security of the glass even further. The double glazed windows withstand New Zealand environmental conditions and work well in even the windiest of areas.

The uPVC windows and doors company installs double glazed solutions all across the Auckland region. Our team will support you from the beginning of your window journey by completing all measurements, discussing your options and offering solutions that will increase the comfort of your home. Contact Eco Auckland today to find out more about our awning windows and visit our website to explore our other designs!