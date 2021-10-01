Get bifold windows from Eco Doors & Windows

Upgrade your windows to high-quality uPVC double glazed solutions that will give your household excellent benefits!

Bifold windows are a versatile option that can come with three to six panels to suit your requirements. The main panel can swing out freely but can also be pinned back to remain in place. The additional panels fold back to a 90-degree angle from the house and stay open.

The bifold windows from Eco Doors & Windows create an excellent indoor-outdoor flow, and we often see them installed in kitchens and entertainment areas that need simple access to the outdoors. Our products are made from high-quality uPVC that has an airtight rubber seal and multi-point locking system to keep the cold air and unwanted visitors out. These natural insulators also offer soundproofing qualities and are sure to improve the comfort levels within your home.

Eco Doors & Windows bifold window solutions will set your home apart from others in your area and offer a unique solution that works well in the New Zealand environment. Our friendly team will help you select the windows that provide the greatest benefits for your needs. Get in touch with us to install uPVC double glazed windows in the Wellington region!

