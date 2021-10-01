Get your teeth whitened at 32 Gems Dental Care

Achieve your dream smile with professional whitening at 32 Gems Dental.

Dietary and social habits can significantly discolour teeth and give an appearance that you might not be happy with. Caffeine, soft drinks, red wine, tea, smoking, and alcohol can all permanently stain your teeth and make them appear yellow.

You may be self-conscious about your appearance or want a brighter smile for a special occasion, such as a wedding. Teeth whitening can effectively and safely restore your teeth to their original state and give you a smile you have always wanted. At 32 Gems Dental, we offer the latest whitening techniques to help you achieve a white, brighter and youthful smile.

To ensure you get the greatest result from our professional teeth whitening, we first perform a full check-up of your oral health and find a solution that works for your personal needs. We offer a take-home system, which lets you perform the whitening from the comfort of your home or a zoom whitening treatment where we complete the process at our clinic.

Both of these options offer excellent results to our clients and ensure you get the smile you have always dreamt of. Contact our friendly receptionist team if you want to find out more about our teeth whitening options.

