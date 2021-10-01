Learn more about your Accounting Software with 3rd Arm Admin

Accounting Software can be confusing and cause delays and problems within a business if not set up correctly.

3rd Arm Admin offer full software rebuilds, audits and training for our clients using any type of digital program. A well-set up accounting software that works well with your organisational needs can offer excellent benefits and reduce the time that your administrator spends on financials monthly.

We see several of our clients being behind on filing GST returns, struggling to stay on top of their financials and finding it challenging to perform bookkeeping tasks, as the system they are using is outdated, doesn’t have the right settings or is not optimised for your business’s needs.

A rebuild and optimisation of your current system offer a cost-effective way to improve your practices, and with specialised training, you won’t need to hire an additional administrator to do the work for you.

The 3rd Arm Admin team understands all accounting software exceptionally well and have the knowledge and skills to offer a rebuild and training to our clients. We often see an improvement in financial decisions and a reduced time spent on bookkeeping after we complete our services.

If you would like to improve the performance of your accounting software, get in touch with our friendly team. Visit our website to learn more about the bookkeeping and payroll services we also offer!