Waitiri Creek, the award-winning Central Otago winery releases Drummer 2019 Pinot Noir vintage.

The award-winning Central Otago winery Waitiri Creek is proud to announce their release of the Drummer 2019 Pinot Noir vintage direct from its cellars.

This release demonstrates Waitiri Creek commitment to producing high-quality wines and brings together Central Otago regional characteristics in an exceptional bottle of wine.

The Drummer 2019 Pinot Noir was created and developed by local experienced winemaker Pip Battley. “We think it’s a lovely wine with lots of fruit and spice and representative of the vineyard and the Gibbston region,” says Pip.

The wine has notes of plum, fig, caramel, and cherry with hints of blueberry, coffee, chocolate, and spice. It has a smooth dark fruit entry with raspberries, spice, and chocolate with a full mid-palate with good complexity, nice minerality and a long fresh red fruit finish.

This wine has received great independent reviews including a 94 rating from Cameron Douglas, New Zealand’s only Master Sommelier This grade means that the wine is of outstanding quality showing varietal purity and exemplifying regional type or in plain language a great Central Otago pinot noir!

“It's sweetly ripe and inviting with dark plum, vanilla, roasted nut and mixes spice aromas with a hint of dark mushroom. The palate offers excellent weight and fruit intensity backed by fine texture and silky tannins, making it flavoursome and immediately appealing,” says Sam Kim from Wine Orbit.

This handcrafted wine is a perfect example of the finest quality fruit handpicked from the Waitiri Creek's Old Matagouri vineyard in the Gibbston Valley.

“2019 was the first year we made wine for Waitiri Creek. Therefore, it was mostly about gentle handling and listening and learning from the grapes,” adds Pip.

“With a passion for creating a truly excellent Pinot Noir, Pip has created a wine that is vibrant, fruit driven and full of life,” adds Alistair Ward, owner and founder of Waitiri Creek.

To secure a case when it is officially released, head on over to the Waitiri Creek Online store to order here: https://www.waitiricreekwines.co.nz/product-page/drummer-pinot-noir

The Drummer 2019 Pinot Noir is at its best from now until 2026. Pinot noir is best served at room temperature so all the aromas and flavours can fully express themselves.

If you plan to cellar the Drummer 2019 Pinot Noir, store the bottles lying on their side, in a dark cool place, away from fluctuating temperatures and light.

But if you can’t resist and want to open a bottle, its best to drink it within a day after opening to keep the wine at its best.

With a focus on premium boutique wines, Waitiri Creek also offers a range of wines for all occasions. Their range includes a superb selection of Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Pinot Gris.

Contact Waitiri Creek:

sales@waitiricreekwines.co.nz

021 240 2988

https://www.waitiricreekwines.co.nz/home

https://www.facebook.com/saleswaitiricreekwines/

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/media_pa