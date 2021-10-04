Equip your laboratory with Aircare Extraction Systems

The forensic cabinet by Aircare Extraction Systems is an essential item for any police laboratory.

The cyanoacrylate fuming unveils latent prints on objects effortlessly and in a short time to support forensics in their work. The technique works by heating droplets of super glue and moving them into a gaseous state. The gas reacts with any fingerprints and makes them visible when they are closed into the chamber.

Forensics can then take the object from the chamber and photograph the evidence to use it for further research. The simple controls on the cabinet ensure that it is easy to use and performs the exact way that’s required of it.

By removing all hazardous fumes and gases, the cabinet ensures the operator’s safety when they open the door. The ducted system works exceptionally well in all types of laboratory settings and provides efficient yet straightforward benefits to its user.

Aircare Extraction Systems has a range of additional laboratory equipment that support you in equipping your space and finding solutions to problems.