How Incorporating Art Can Benefit Wellbeing

There’s a reason the existence of art and artistic expression in its various forms is almost as old as the human race itself. It opens a window through which we’re able to see the world and ourselves in new and interesting ways and to gain a different perspective. It gives expression to things we might otherwise not be able to verbalise. It offers an outlet for thoughts and emotions that can often remain trapped or dormant – and which may ultimately be expressed in an unhealthy manner if left suppressed for too long. And it adds beauty into a world that can, at times, be rather drab and predictable.

With the kind of understanding of the value that art offers individuals, psychologists, occupational therapists, and other healthcare and related professionals have long incorporated art into therapy and rehabilitation programmes. Giving patients time to draw, write, craft, or perform can help them relax, regain focus, improve gross- and/or fine-motor skills, or even unlock buried trauma through which they can work. Some recent studies have indicated that interacting with art in various forms enables better personal emotional regulation and can work to promote things like empathy for others.

Including artwork – particularly original works – in the home can aid in creating a feeling of ‘sanctuary’ and a safe space for self-expression. Art specific to one’s own culture or background can also help to confirm identity and belonging. For example, New Zealand art created by and for the local population can help strengthen communal bonds and may even work to bridge gaps that exist between the different people groups who make up our country.

By embracing the aesthetic appeal of art and allowing it to speak to and through us, it is possible to gain a better sense of social, emotional, and psychological wellbeing.