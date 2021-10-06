CPRNZ creates property reports as usual under Alert Level 2

The Wellington property inspection and report company works in a socially distant way to support property buyers and sellers in the region.

Our team can assess houses on the interior and exterior as usual with mask wear, social distancing, and additional hygienic measures to ensure the protection of our clients. Keeping you comfortable and safe is our job, and we can even perform our work without having our customers around.

Our pre-purchase and pre-sale inspections are important for property owners and buyers to understand what they need to be mindful of when selling and buying a home. That’s why we ensure that you get the benefits of working together with an experienced property investor even at this heightened alert level.

CPRNZ can tailor their reports to your interests and requirements and are able to perform weather tightness reports, meth and asbestos testing and a healthy homes evaluation of a range of properties across the country. If you are interested in purchasing a home, engaging the services of a property inspector is likely to save you a significant amount of money and hassle in the long run. Contact us to find out more about how we perform our reports safely in Alert Level 2 and explore our services further on our website!