The Wonder Drug, the lack of wonder and the question "Why?".

In 2020, Doctor Kylie Wagstaff from Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute, led a study around a (Nobel Prize winning) 'wonder drug' and its effects on the Covid virus. Dr Wagstaff had made a significant breakthrough in 2012 by identifying the drug and its antiviral activity (with Professor David Jans) who also had researched the drug for a decade, with his Team). (S.D. com) Dr Wagstaff's second breakthrough in 2020 would prove to be even more astounding, "We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it," Dr Wagstaff said. One treatment had a 5000-fold reduction in virus at 48 h in cell culture. Furthermore she found that it acted as an inhibitor of the COVID-19 causative virus (SARS-CoV-2) in vitro.' The Critics were quick to jump, namely the Australian Media & some in the Medical industry, as they questioned her work, Dr Wagstaff affirmed that the successful treatment was in 'individual cells, not yet in humans'. The most mind boggling aspect of it all, was the 'wonder drug' has already been accepted by W.H.O as an essential medicine and been in use for humans -for a span of 4 decades! Despite the unusual resistance from the First world, Doctors from low income to middle income countries had already began prescribing the low risk medication to Covid their patients and began seeing results. (eg notably in Phillipines, India etc) Meanwhile in the UK, Doctor Theresa Lawrie, (Research Consultant) heard a discussion about this very same 'wonder drug' that sparked interest and she began her own research. In her work for Evidence Based Consultancy, she specialises in meta-analysis, guide line development, research methodology, systematic review, guidelines and Cochrane reviews. Her portfolio includes systematic reviews for The World Health Organisation. Dr Lawrie conducted Systematic Review of the 'wonder drugs' effect and safety for the treatment & prevention of Covid. "The Meta-analysis of 15 trials reduced death by 62%"" "Reduction of Covid 19 infection by an average of 86%". Her research ( pre print) was met with deafening silence. The Media stayed away, and controversy followed as efforts were made to stop crowd funding the research - (by the crowdfunding site itself). Dr Lawrie appeared appalled but she was not deterred. The Peer Reviewed Study was completed and published in the American Journal of Therapeutics. So where did the the 'Wonder Drug' originate from? 'Professor Satoshi Ōmura discovered and successfully cultured new strains of Streptomyces soil bacteria, including S. avermitilis. This sample of soil from woods (close to a golf course) in Kawana, was gathered, on the south east coast of Honshu, Japan. Ōmura sent a culture S. avermitilis to researchers at Merck Research Laboratories in the United States. There, from broth collected from cultures of the organism, parasitologist William Campbell and colleagues identified a new family of compounds.' (Brittanica.com) 'Satoshi Omura cultured bacteria, which produce substances that inhibit the growth of other microorganisms. In 1978 he succeeded in culturing a strain from which William Campbell purified a substance, which in a chemically modified form, this 'wonder drug' proved effective against river blindness and elephantiasis.' (Nobelprize.org) Controversy within the Controversy 'In 1987, the pharmaceutical company Merck established the Mectizan donation program. This program is considered an exemplar among drug donation arrangements. Three hundred million people have been treated with 'the wonder drug' , donated by Merck in more than 30 countries' ( Forbes, 2021) So here we have a 'wonder drug' that has been given to an estimated 300 million people, over a 40 year period and its safety to the human body is suddenly being contested? Why? Alternatively... 'A typical vaccine development timeline takes 5 to 10 years, and sometimes longer, to assess whether the vaccine is safe and efficacious in clinical trials, complete the regulatory approval processes, and manufacture sufficient quantity of vaccine doses for widespread distribution. 1-10 Years.' ( John Hopkins) Were people really that wrong in labelling the Covid Vaccine's as 'experimental' ? Even as the FDA recently approves Pfizer, can they truly predict the long-term effects of the vaccine? So does a Vaccine that hasn't completed standard clinical trials, (at least 5- 10 years) ...seem safer than a drug that has been performing in human use for 4 decades with minimal to rare side effects? Apples and pears? Let's explore side effects. Side effects of 'wonder drug' "...continually proved to be astonishingly safe for human use. Indeed, it is such a safe drug, with minimal side effects" Satoshi ŌMURA , Nobel Prize Winner (The Microbiologist himself) & Andy CRUMP. Side effects are rare and usually minor. These include: * Transient tachycardia (fast heart rate) * Flushing * Nausea * Lightheadedness * In treatment of onchocerciasis; fever, rash, muscle or joint aches and tender glands and eye irritation/swelling or pain * In treatment of strongyloidiasis; diarrhoea, skin rash * More severe neurological side effects are theoretically possible in rare susceptible individuals ( Dermnet.nz) Compare that with common side effects of the Covid Vaccine: * pain or swelling at the injection site. * feeling tired or fatigued. * headache. * muscle aches. * chills. * joint pain. * fever. * redness at the injection site. * Nausea Serious side effects of Covid Vaccine Deaths Up to and including 14 August 2021, a total of 31 deaths were reported to CARM after the administration of the Comirnaty vaccine. * 17 of these deaths are unlikely related to the COVID-19 vaccine * 4 deaths could not be assessed due to insufficient information * 9 cases are still under investigation. * 1 death was likely due to vaccine induced myocarditis (awaiting Coroner's determination). ( Medsafe.govt) Waning efficacy of Covid Vaccine 'Covid-19 vaccine is now only 39% effective in Israel' (delta variant) is the new report from Israel's Ministry of Health. "Waning of vaccine protection against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection or coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is a concern". The New England Journal Also a study at US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity & Mortality weekly report, saw a dip in protection with Delta Variant, efficacy sitting at 66%. Let's compare Pricing Covid Vaccine $273 per New Zealander ( including all equipment surrounding it) *This Budget in 2021 for 'Covid-19 vaccine programme' was a revealed cost of $1.4 billion to New Zealand. WONDER DRUG NZ $0.79c per person 'A variety of doses and durations were used in clinical trials. The higher-quality API was estimated to cost instead around $3000/kg [29], meaning that a course could therefore be reasonably produced for $0.55 after accounting for costs of excipients, formulation, tax, and profit (Fig.1c). List prices per course of treatment were found to range between $840.14 (Germany) and $519.61 (Norway) to only $2.78 (Bangladesh) and $1.66 (India)'. NZ Government & Media Response One can only wonder as to why the New Zealand Government only considered an expensive experimental vaccine and shut all avenues to any inquiry on alternate ( antiviral) treatments? Panic buying? The lack of consideration for anti -virals ... even raising questions in the Opposition (National Party). How do they explain the complete dismissal by Dr Bloomfield, despite the notable peer reviewed study, various random controlled trials and scientific breakthroughs across the ditch in Australia? How does Medsafe continue to maintain "Low" efficacy in treatment of Covid, despite valid scientific data to support otherwise? How do they ignore New Zealanders practically begging for the treatment to be considered? To the NZ Media, those desperate citizens became fair game as objects of derision & ridicule. Journalists & Broadcasters in New Zealand unaware of the growing mistrust of the general public toward them. With their obvious inability to truly challenge and hold the Government to account. Ultimately leading to more questions? Why we have to ask? Do Government bail-outs effect gutsy investigative journalism? A topic for another time. Whilst one can understand, enlisting the 'wonder drug' would - unsettle the Government's set course of action, it also may pose as a threat to their reputation? After all the 'wonder drug' being so much cheaper, less of a safety risk, incredibly effective, especially as a preventative treatment... could this serve as a point of embarrassment? Or even it's redemption? In whose best interests? Pfizer and Moderna, have upped the prices of their Covid-19 vaccines. 'The projected sales forecast for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is expected to exceed $18.4 billion for 2021 and analysts estimate that company could deliver $15-30 billion in 2022. Similarly, following the announcement of its Covid-19 shot price increase, Pfizer's 2021 revenue forecast for its Covid-19 vaccine now exceeds $33 billion'. (RM Con.) CEO Albert Bourla and other Pfizer executives continue keep their eye on the bottom line. Bourla predicting "durable demand", ongoing shots, in the form of Booster shots. Chief Financial Officer Frank D'Amelio, was quoted as saying "We're in a pandemic pricing environment," he said. "Obviously we're going to get more on price." (*transcripts) Activists Organisations have accused Pfizer of "profiteering" on the pandemic. A group of activist organizations saying, "Their investors and their CEOs are becoming billionaires for the first time ever" It's all thanks to the patents on their vaccines. (H.R 2021) As Pfizer targets it's research to Children under 12 Children and in their future in lucrative Booster shots, one thing is certain they are a powerful machine with tremendous momentum. How does a 40 year old Nobel Prize winning 'wonder drug', (effective, cheap peer reviewed), which is freely distributed to poor populations ...benefit Big Pharma? It doesn't. Undoubtedly as preventative treatment the "Wonder drug" has benefited struggling low income to middle income Countries. Yet in the last two years, which western economies have not felt the stings from constant Lockdowns, vaccines prices and all that surrounds their administration? The lack of wonder, complete disinterest in this apparent super drug, leaves one questioning. However, one can answer at least one of the burning questions... In 2021 what is another name for 'Wonder Drug'? Why it's Ivermectin, of course. Pilleus Project Dr K.Wagstaff: initial submission (*S.D. 