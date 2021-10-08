Rural Support Trust – North Canterbury To Benefit From Upcoming Charity Golf Day

CANTERBURY

The inaugural North Canterbury Wine Region Charity Golf Day will be held this coming November at the spectacular Pegasus Golf & Sports Club. This event will showcase our local Wine Region with additional exposure of “Made North Canterbury” artisan produce.

The Charity Golf Day will aid the “Rural Support Trust – North Canterbury”.

Located on the east of New Zealand’s South Island and bordering Christchurch city, North Canterbury is an internationally renowned destination for wine and food.

The region is home to 90 + vineyards, most of them independently owned by a close-knit community of local families. With some of the country’s most diversified land formations, from the volcanic Banks Peninsula to the clay and limestone soils of the Waipara and Waikari valleys, the region lends itself to highly varied and interesting soil types. Concentrated and expressive wines are grown here – particularly Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Riesling.

The high-profile event will be limited to eighty-eight participants (22 teams of 4 players). North Canterbury Wine Region will be represented by personalities from within the wine industry, both from a local and national perspective. Providing exposure throughout the Canterbury and New Zealand golfing community and into the NZ wine industry, the event will have a significant profile here in Canterbury both from a business community and consumer perspective.

North Canterbury Rural Support Trust helps locals in tough times. The Trust is part of a nationwide network supporting farmers and their families through tough times. The Trust has access to networks, services and government funding and can help people navigate their financial and personal challenges, or assist during climatic adverse events like drought, flood, or heavy snow.

Free and confidential assistance is available through the Trust’s Area Reps / Facilitators who are rural people who have themselves faced the challenges rural life brings. The North Canterbury Rural Support Trust is a charitable trust that encompasses the five District councils of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Selwyn and Christchurch, including Banks Peninsula.

Harcourts Four Seasons have invested their support into the event as major sponsor.

“It’s wonderful we can support this event, showcasing the North Canterbury Wine Region and the fantastic wines from our region, and the fact that the Rural Support Trust will also benefit provides great satisfaction. We recognise the vital work undertaken by the trust, hopefully this event can help with the awareness within our rural community that it’s ok to ask for help.” James Twiss – Principal Officer Harcourts Four Seasons.

A highlight of the fun occasion will of course be the combination of fine wine tasting and great golf, this date will feature boldly in many Canterbury Calendars.

https://www.premiergolfandwine.com/ https://www.golfmm.co.nz/

The event day…

12.00pm Driving range will be open and available for practice, balls provided.

12.00pm Registrations for event open – BBQ with pre-event food.

12.30pm Event Muster and Introduction.

1.00pm Shot Gun Start – Team Ambrose Format.

1.00pm Harcourts Wine Tasting Tent” on 10th tee block “Island”.

6.00pm Prize Giving with gourmet platter and a complementary glass of wine.

5.40pm Wine Auction

6.00pm Presentation to “Rural Support Trust”

6.30pm Completion of Event