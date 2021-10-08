Registered chartered accounting firm Drumm Nevatt & Associates continues its commitment supporting its community.

A dedication to giving back and supporting their community is a core part of what makes registered chartered accounting firm Drumm Nevatt & Associates (“DNA”) unique.

“Giving back to our community is a big part of what we do here at DNA,” says Craig Nevatt, Director at DNA.

The team at DNA are proud to be able to give back to their community through social giving by supporting a number of community focused charities and events.

“We are so excited to be supporting a table at 'An Evening with Robyn Malcolm',” adds Craig. This will be a night of entertainment raising funds for Bellyful Tauranga that shouldn’t be missed. All the proceeds from the event will stay in the Bay of Plenty.

Bellyful cook and deliver free meals to whānau with babies or young children, who need support. Having a few meals delivered by a friendly face can make difference. DNA encourages everyone to get behind this important event being staged on 26 November.

DNA are also proud to be supporting the Clubs New Zealand 2021 National 8 Ball Tournament. Chalk up those pool cues and head on down to Tauranga Citizens Club from, December 6th to the 11th, 2021 to see some great 8 Ball Pool action. With pairs and singles championships on the docket this a great chance to see some pros in action.

Being active in the community helps DNA know and understand the unique issues and challenges that local businesses face on a daily basis.

DNA offer hassle-free and professional accounting service with a personal touch. They will streamline your accounting process with their industry expertise and provide specialist financial advice tailored to your business.

Believing in transparent communication, friendly service, and attention to detail for every client, the team at DNA go above and beyond, to deliver solutions that will help you build a better business.

HOWICK OFFICE

Phone: 64 9 534 4382

Email: office@dnaca.co.nz

Ridge House

69 Ridge Road

Howick

Auckland 2014

PO Box 54 060

The Marina

Auckland 2144

TAURANGA OFFICE

Phone: 64 7 576 2194

Email: admin@dnaca.co.nz

23 Myres Street,

Otumoetai,

Tauranga 3110

