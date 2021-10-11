Upgrade your blinds with honeycomb blinds from Just Blinds!

Honeycomb blinds are the highest standard for insulation by trapping cold air behind and in the middle of the blind. Their cellular structure allows for excellent insulation qualities that keep the cold air outside and the warm air inside. They fit neatly into window sizes, leaving just a minimal gap on the side, which further improves their insulation.

The blind can be entirely up or down but can also be positioned at any point on the window allowing for a wide range of choices for users. They are great for getting complete privacy during the night or the evening and will enable you to view the outside when you want.

