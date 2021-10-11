Lite Energy's new office is now open

The Wellington electrician has moved into a new office in the Ngauranga Gorge.

The new office space is better suited for the team and provides great access to jobs across Wellington city, surrounding suburbs and areas such as Lower Hutt and Porirua. Lite Energy recently rebranded to align with their green, environmentally friendly views, and the new office reflects their opinions and brand better.

Lite Energy offers a range of electrical services for the Wellington region, such as general electrical, lighting, cabling, heat pumps, switchboards and security. We give simple eco-efficient solutions to our clients that not only protect the environment but also save them money in the long run.

Get in touch with the friendly Lite Energy team to discuss your needs and ask any questions about how we can help you. For more information, visit our website online and explore the range of services we offer for the Wellington region!