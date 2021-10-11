Hamilton's Hillcrest Pharmacy in the Remadee Lounge is turning pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hamilton’s Hillcrest Healthcare Pharmacy, situated in the Remadee Retail Lounge and Café are continuing to support the fight against breast cancer.

“As we move from September’s Blue, we indulge the colour Pink for October, a reminder to support the efforts of the Breast Cancer Foundation of New Zealand,” says Tom Bennett, owner of the Hillcrest Healthcare Pharmacy in the Remadee retail lounge, café, and spa.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Kiwi women and the third most common cancer, affecting one in nine New Zealand women over their lifetime. Today nine New Zealand women will hear that they have breast cancer, and over 600 women die every year from breast cancer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HTYL8Suyt0

Hillcrest Healthcare Pharmacy in the Remadee retail lounge, café and spa is committed to supporting the pink ribbon effort for October. “We have walked the journey from diagnosis with many of our customers over the years and it was very natural of us to get behind the fund-raising effort of The Breast Cancer Foundation of New Zealand and help increase awareness of the issues relating to breast cancer,” says Tom.

“The risk of breast cancer increases with age, and about 70% of women diagnosed with breast cancer are over 50 years old. However, women in their 20’s and some men can also be diagnosed. As our population ages, we will likely see more diagnosed with this condition,” adds Tom.

The diagnosis rate has been gradually increasing over the last decade, which may also be a product of increased screening rates that “we wholeheartedly encourage”, says Tom. Breast Screen Aotearoa (BSA) is New Zealand’s free National Breast Screening Programme. They provide free mammograms every two years for women with no symptoms aged between 45 and 69.

The team at Hillcrest Healthcare Pharmacy want to encourage you to register for regular mammograms through the National Breast Screening program. Mammograms help earlier detection, increasing the chances of survival and enabling less severe treatment strategies such as total breast removal.

To find out more about breast screening and book a mammogram, log into the Government's screening website.

https://www.timetoscreen.nz/breast-screening/having-a-mammogram/find-clinic/

We are so proud to be supporting The Breast Cancer Foundation of New Zealand. This month, join us in store at Hillcrest Pharmacy in the Remadee Retail lounge, Café and Day Spa. We are taking Donations. https://www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz

Contact Hillcrest Pharmacy:

https://www.remadee.co.nz/

153 Cambridge Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton, New Zealand

07 856 6222

remadee@hillcrestpharmacy.co.nz

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA