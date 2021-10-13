Media Giant supports employee wellbeing

The Wellington SEO company has recently introduced a Friday wind down time to support employee wellbeing and work-life balance.

Every Friday at 3 o’clock, after the team has completed their daily tasks and planned their workload for the following week, we come together to play a few games, discuss our plans and transition smoothly into weekend time. The team has recently enjoyed playing catchphrase and letting go of any tension and stress they have felt during the week.

Since introducing this process, Media Giant has seen an improvement in staff performance, relationships, and overall mood and believe that it is a necessary part of a Friday workday. We have been able to complete new website designs quicker and included our workload without putting pressure on our employees.

The Wellington SEO company supports a range of businesses across the region with their new website builds and search engine optimisation through content and other strategies. If you would like to improve your ranking on Google and increase the visibility of your business online, get in touch with our team, who can make this happen in no time! Explore our website to find out more about our services and how we can help you!