Get a steam cleaner from Proquip

High-quality steam cleaners are now available from Proquip to support your cleaning.

Steam cleaning is a popular technique for sanitising surfaces and breaking down dirt. It eliminates the need for chemicals, as the superheated steam acts efficiently to remove stubborn stains from a range of different surfaces. Steam cleaners use significantly less water than other methods of cleaning and are therefore cheaper to run and better for the environment.

Proquip has two high performing steam machines available for purchase and hires across New Zealand: the Limatic Carbon Steam Machine and the Blue Evolution Steam Machine. Both of these products are excellent choices for cleaning tile and grout, stainless steel, upholstery, bathrooms, carpet, floors and sanitising all of these surfaces.

No matter what industry or location you need steam cleaners for, these two are sure to offer you the benefits you need and keep your surfaces clean and sanitised. They are simple to use and perform to the greatest standard, offering the highest pressures and performance on the market.

