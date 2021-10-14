Hamilton's leading beauty salon, Unique Skin and Body offers the ultimate and affordable pampering experience – The Out Of Lockdown Package.

Get the pampering you deserve from Hamilton’s favourite beauty therapy and spa treatment provider, Unique Skin and Body’s with their Out Of Lockdown Package.

The team at Unique Skin and Body understand how hard the lockdown has been for everyone. With intense restrictions, many of us haven’t had any time for ourselves.

“We have put a special package together that is all about giving the mind, body and spirit time to recharge and rejuvenate,” says Unique Skin and Body Hamilton owner and operator Lynne French.

Included in this very special package is the GINGER&ME mindfulness facial. This is a unique experience that combines a facial and mediation and is the perfect way to kick off your pampering session. It will remove all your stress and makes you feel relaxed.

Also included are a back, neck and shoulder massage. There is nothing quite like a massage to get you feeling all relaxed and rejuvenated. Feel all your aches and pain simply melt away with this message.

The final part of this package is a paraffin wax hand treatment and paraffin wax foot treatment. Your hands and feet are often neglected, so this is a great way to get them feeling soft and supple. “The wax, when applied to the skin, adds moisture and continues to improve the moisture levels of the skin after the treatment is done,” adds Lynne.

You can do it in that order, or you can do it in the order of the massage, hand and foot paraffin wax and then mindfulness facial.

The total value of this package is $280, but Unique Skin and Body offering it for just $135! That is a saving of $145! This limited-time deal is only available until the 18th of October 2021.

Take some time out and treat yourself to this 1 hour and 45 mins of pure delight. But you better get in quick as there are only 19 of these ultimate relaxation packages available. “As it is a very unique and special deal it cannot be used in conjunction with any other deal,” comments Lynne.

Get the coming out of lockdown package by heading over to the Unique Skin and body website: https://www.uniqueskinandbody.co.nz/promotions/

Want to give it as a gift for a loved one? You can pick it up as a voucher here: https://bookings.gettimely.com/uniqueskinandbody1/purchase

About Unique Skin and Body:

Hamilton East based Unique Skin and Body offers a wide range of beauty therapy and spa treatments personalized to your unique needs. The salon is centrally located on Grey Street, Hamilton East and has plenty of car parking. Everyone is welcome to try their wonderful range of excellent services and products.

Contact Unique Skin and Body Hamilton

info@uniqueskinandbody.co.nz

+64 7-856 6057

87 Grey St, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3216, New Zealand

https://www.facebook.com/UniqueSkinandBody/

Contact MediaPA:

Phone: 0274 587 724

Email: phillip@mediapa.co.nz

Website: www.mediapa.co.nz

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MediaPA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/TheMediaPA