Sutherland Performance offers vehicle air conditioning repairs

The Wellington mechanic can service and repair the air conditioning in your car.

The team at Sutherland Performance suggests regularly servicing your vehicle’s electrical system to avoid failures with the air conditioning. No one enjoys driving an extremely hot car and needs to be driven with the windows down. We believe it’s important to regularly check the performance of your electrical systems to avoid costly repairs and time without your car.

Our team are able to replace cabin filters regularly to avoid AC failures. We regularly come across faults that are caused by a leak in the system causing loss of the refrigerant. We can quickly detect and repair leaks to get your air conditioning working to its full potential again with our specialised equipment.

At Sutherland Performance, we also provide antibacterial treatments for your systems. These are essential if your vehicle has developed foul smells caused by bacteria. We are able to get rid of the discomfort quickly and provide you with a full functioning system again.

If you need work done on your air conditioning, get in touch with Sutherland Performance. Explore our website here to find out more about the additional mechanic and performance services we offer!