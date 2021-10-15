Why do builders need to test and tag their equipment?

CAC Electrical Tag Testing keeps builders safe with their services.

Testing and Tagging electrical equipment on a construction site needs to align with the AS/NZS 3012 standard. The standard writes that electrical equipment needs to be inspected, tested, and tagged every three months on any construction, demolition and mining sites. Regardless of what type of electrical equipment is found on the site, it needs to be tested. This includes tools, battery chargers, cleaning equipment, extension leads and any machinery.

Regular testing and tagging of electrical equipment are needed to keep workers safe onsight and ensure that no faults can occur. This process determines the health of the equipment and points out any repairs that may need to be done to the electrical system. We provide a coloured tag to know how long the equipment can be used for and ensure all precautions are taken against an electrical fault.

