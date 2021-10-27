Tips to Make Your Small Business More Profitable with Drumm Nevatt & Associates.

You already know that it takes a lot of effort to make your small business successful, but what do you do when you feel like you are running in circles with no real progress to show for it? There are many things you can do to reduce your stress, increase your income, and be more profitable says Registered chartered accounting firm Drumm Nevatt & Associates.

If you have a small business, chances are that competition isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, the more you grow, the more your competition will grow. You can benefit from studying your competitors.

You can learn what they do well and where they have room for improvement. “If you learn from your competition, you might find new ways to stand out from the crowd and become even more profitable,” says Craig Nevatt, Director at DNA.

All successful businesses have one main thing in common – they keep accurate and detailed records. Financial records give you valuable information. For one, they tell you how much money your business makes or loses each month.

They also track revenue and expenses, so you know the financial condition of the business. But perhaps most importantly, you can use these records to learn how your business is performing over time so if necessary, you can make adjustments to help it grow.

What’s one of the most effective ways to make your small business more profitable? Can you guess? It’s listening to your customers. Sure, this is something that any savvy business owner would do. “However, you have to understand that their needs are always changing, so it’s important to remain open-minded and not become rigid in the way you think about running your business,” comments Craig.

Running a small business can be tough, and it’s not easy to stay on top of every aspect. Many small businesses neglect customer service in order to prioritize other important factors. This is a problem because the customer experience is often what sets your business apart from the competition.

Providing good customer service may be one of the most certain ways to get them to purchase more and refer others to do the same. This can help you raise prices, expand services, offer discount programs etc.

“Another quality that is necessary to create a profitable business is consistency. In business, results don’t happen overnight. If you need success, you have to be consistent over time,” comments Craig.

