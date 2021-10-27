Balustrades from Krystalglass Provide Obstruction-free Views

Summer is well on the way, so this is a good time to start to spruce up your exteriors, and also your swimming pool, if you have one! Krystalglass have some stylish options for fencing off your pool or balcony, in a series of balusters topped by a rail. Glass creates the illusion of more space inside, and with a glass balustrade for stairs or elevated areas, you get to enjoy a transparent border, creating an open, fresh and more expansive atmosphere.

Glass balustrades have never gone out of style, and it’s easy to see why. These building features, built for the dual function of ornament and safety, are easily adaptable to the location, the property, and the aesthetics. You can create a sense of space by using glass as a room separator instead of a wall, seamlessly blending in with your home’s contemporary design, and also adding appeal to more traditional homes.

There are endless options in your choice of balustrade. For example, frameless styles are perfect for contemporary homes, offering obstruction-free views and blurring the divide between the indoors and the outdoors. That said, some homes do better with framed balustrades. There are also exciting laminates for you to explore your personal design preferences. On the other hand, frosted glass balustrades offer a balance of privacy and clear views suitable for specific settings.

With Krystalglass, their new technology has made it possible to offer higher safety standards in glass building elements. Safety is paramount for their designers as it is for you. They make sure that their balustrade fixtures are top of the line and the toughened glass they use meets the requirements of the New Zealand Building Standard Code. You can rest assured that your beautiful new parapet will stand the test of time and hold up against the elements.

You can achieve different aesthetics and functions by using various fixing setups for your railing, and glass balustrades may be fixed to concrete walls or bricks, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about glass balustrades by visiting the website at www.krystalglass.co.nz .