How to Have the Best Night's Sleep With Moemoe Mattress Toppers, Duvets & Pillows

Moemoe are passionate about the benefits of a good night’s sleep, and strongly believe the key to a good night’s sleep is wool. Wool regulates body temperature better, and keeps our bodies in the ‘thermal comfort zone’ conducive to better quality sleep. Wool has also been called a ‘super fibre’ thanks to its moisture-wicking properties, which is especially useful for those suffering from night sweats.

Wool is a natural fibre, and unlike its synthetic counterparts, it is extremely breathable, helping you to keep cool and comfortable, and Moemoe’s wool mattress toppers are not only comfortable, but they can also help you sleep better. Many people have found that switching to more natural bedding has improved their quality of sleep, so they wake up feeling more rested and energised.

Moemoe’s range of wool products, including their pillows and duvet inners are softer than traditional cotton and can actually help relieve chronic pain and pressure points while you sleep. They are fire resistant, mildew resistant and bug resistant, and generally don’t have any bleach or chemicals added like a typical mattress topper.

Merino wool is hypoallergenic and rarely causes allergic reactions for those that have sensitive skin or common allergies. Although a wool mattress topper may seem like a hot thing to sleep on (particularly in the heat of summer), it actually helps to keep you cool in the warm months and warm in the winter.

Finally, it is a common misconception that wool is difficult to clean, but cleaning Moemoe’s wool products is actually very simple. Wool naturally wicks away moisture, so small spills are easy to just wipe off. Wool is also very durable and lasts much longer than other types of material. Since wool mattress toppers, duvets and pillows are completely natural, they’re also completely biodegradable. This is great news for you and for our planet!

Made in New Zealand, Moemoe Bedding offers a range of pillows to suit even the fussiest pillow critic. Using natural fibres, their pillows have good loft to provide you with good support while you sleep. Moemoe pillows are naturally hypo-allergenic and have a removable quality cotton outer for easy cleaning.