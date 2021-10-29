Heletranz Highlight their Huka Lodge Package

This month Heletranz are highlighting their Huka Lodge Package, which includes a

breath-taking scenic helicopter flight over Auckland City before heading south flying over Cambridge, Lake Karapiro and some of New Zealand’s richest farmland in the Waikato, over Kaingaroa, the largest man-made forest and Wairakei thermal area before landing at Huka Lodge. (Flight time approx. 1 hour 15 minutes).

After a little time to freshen up, you will partake of pre-dinner drinks and canapés from 7pm to 8pm, when you will enjoy a five course set menu fine-dining experience (menu changes daily). This is followed by a stroll around the manicured grounds before heading for bed at the Huka Lodge Junior lodge suite - double/twin share).

Morning sees you enjoying a full country-style breakfast, after which your helicopter will return you to the Heletranz Heliport in Auckland from where you departed.

Huka Lodge is nestled in 17 acres of parkland on the edge of the Waikato River, just upstream from the famous Huka Falls, occupying one of the most idyllic settings in the world. Their superb cuisine is of the highest quality and is prepared using the finest ingredients and complemented by exceptional wines and seamless service.

Cuisine continues to define the iconic nature of the dining experience at Huka Lodge where generous and fine hospitality is deeply embedded in their philosophy. Long regarded as one of the world’s most revered and inspirational luxury accommodations, Huka Lodge is set among established gardens along the banks of the surging Waikato River near Lake Taupō.

Today Huka Lodge has secured its place as one of the country’s oldest and most celebrated luxury lodges with an impressive heritage, welcoming some of the world’s most influential guests to the region.

Heletranz’ package optional extras include additional nights at Huka Lodge, flying via Coromandel Peninsula and a Mechanics Bay pick up and drop off, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about Taupo helicopters and private jets by visiting the website at https://www.heletranz.co.nz .