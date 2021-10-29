New Satellite Internet Plans Cater to Working-From-Home Kiwis

Satellite internet service provider WOI is answering the call to make satellite internet more accessible, affordable, and suitable for Kiwis working and learning from home.

Satellite internet is essential for rural Kiwis who can’t access the same services and utilities available in towns and cities. In the past, the average satellite internet plan catered to casual users rather than those who must use the internet for working and schooling.

WOI is pleased to announce that it’s working hard to provide new satellite plants that match the increasing requirement for video calls for work and school from home. Alongside providing an upload speed increase to 10mbps so two people can conduct video meetings simultaneously, WOI has also created three plans to satisfy all satellite internet users.

According to spokesperson Richard Broadbridge, the three plans are in response to the new working and studying conditions COVID-19 has forced upon us.

“The WOI entry-level plan comes as a result of demand for a two-person plan for light users and is $30 cheaper than the previous 40/5 plan. We also offer family plans that promote connectivity of up to four devices and plans for heavy users and businesses for up to seven people. All of our plans offer unlimited data with set hours of SD and HD video streaming each month.”

WOI is also pleased to offer a phone service for $25 a month, with a landline working via a satellite integrated into landlines and mobiles in NZ. This service is available for $50 for the first month, then $25 per month onwards.

If you would like to know more about the special satellite internet deals WOI has to offer, or you’re interested in learning more about satellite internet in general, contact WOI Satellite today. Email sales@woi.co.nz or phone 0800 GET WOI.(438964)

About WOI

WOI is a satellite internet service provider offering Kiwis fibre-like internet speeds on small Kacific satellite antennas. WOI has over two decades of experience in designing and installing small and large networks, which means they understand what it takes to achieve fast internet and how to make sure rural Kiwis get it. To learn more about WOI and its services, visit www.woi.co.nz, or phone 0800 GET WOI.