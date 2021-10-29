The Grumpy Baker offers baked deliciousness in the heart of downtown Hamilton.

Offering up delectable bakery products at a fair price, matched with exceptional service, The Grumpy Baker is quickly becoming a local favourite spot to grab a bite to eat.

Located on 595 Victoria Street, Hamilton, is an excellent quality artisan bakery that has been a lifelong dream for its owner Brent Hughes, The Grumpy Baker.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, Brent opened the Grumpy Baker at the beginning of the year with his wife Karen.

"It has been a lifelong ambition of mine to open a family bakery of my own" comments The Grumpy Baker, Brent Hughes.

Brent has been in the bakery industry full time for 32 years, where he has spent time travelling the world absorbing as much information and skills as possible.

"After running multiple businesses over my years in the industry, it was time to do it for myself," adds Brent.

Making it a real family affair, Brent's son Dylan is part of the team as pie maker. Dylan was trained by Brent and has vast experience in the manufacturing of pies from Supermarkets to large production bakeries.

Though the team at The Grumpy Baker have lots of big business experience, they have gone out of their way to make their bakery boutique and local, where you can get your favourite foods, and the staff remembers your usual order.

"We always strive for great quality service with giving back to our customers with loyalty bread and coffee cards," comments Brent.

The Grumpy Baker makes all tasty products on site. Featuring a wide variety of products, the Grumpy Baker doesn't skimp on the ingredients, only using the freshest and the finest.

You must try their authentic, traditional sourdough bread handcrafted using artisan techniques to create a loaf full of flavour that you will want to eat all in one sitting.

"We run an excellent food safety program approved by MPI and audited by Assure Quality annually," adds Brent. They have safe and easy contactless online ordering for pickup.

Next time you are in the Hamilton CBD, make sure you stop by the family-owned and operated bakery, The Grumpy Baker. They pride themselves on serving only the best artisan bread, pastries, pies, cakes, sandwiches and more.

The team at The Grumpy Baker invite you to come to see them at their bakery with its warm and friendly atmosphere. You won't be able to resist the smell of freshly baked bread and roasted coffee.

Contact The Grumpy Baker:

595 Victoria Street, Hamilton

07 834 4334

brent@thegrumpybaker.co.nz

http://www.thegrumpybaker.co.nz/

