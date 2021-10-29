Drainage TV Can Provide Pre-construction Drain Inspections

Drainage TV are open for business in all Levels, and in Level 4 they can carry out Essential Drain unblocking services, and Level 3 can resume normal CCTV Inspections.

Their staff are following strict social distancing guidelines while working, so you can book them now to carry out a pre-construction drain inspection before you build. Drainage TV’s pre-construction inspection service will highlight any damage to pipes or blockages.

You will also learn about issues in the drains that may develop into problems in the future. This information is invaluable to making an informed decision before taking on any construction. After all, you wouldn’t buy a house or other property with inspecting it in person, and getting a building inspector to check that it is structurally sound. The problem with drains is that they are under ground and therefore out of sight. They need specialists to check them thoroughly and properly, and that’s where Drainage TV come in.

Pre-construction drainage inspections prevent you from building where significant drainage issues exist. It will also give you peace of mind that there will be no blocked or broken pipes in the weeks or months after you complete the build.

Health and safety is of the utmost importance to Drainage TV, and they have a health and safety policy available to view if required. Holding regular health and safety meetings, their staff are trained to maintain the highest levels of safety, and for more information on pre-construction inspections and private drainage please go to www.drainagetv.co.nz .