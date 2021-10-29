Eunice Taylor's Range of Stainless Steel Lighting Relevant For Commercial Projects

The contemporary style of Eunice Taylor’s range of metal lights, with USB ports and mobile phone holders, makes them extremely relevant for today’s modern interior settings. This top quality stainless steel range of lighting is suitable for bulk orders for large commercial projects such as hotels or building developments.

This range of lights, coded CDY on the Eunice Taylor website https://eunicetaylor.co.nz/?s=cdy&post_type=product encompasses families of matching table, floor, desk and wall lights, which can be customised with different colour stainless steel finishes and lampshades. As an example, the model Cody can be attached usefully at the side of beds or seats because, thanks to the rounded support, small things can be comfortably put down or objects can be deliberately put in situ.

In addition, a USB port is integrated on the side, which can be used, for example, to charge a mobile phone, which can also be conveniently placed on the shelf. Furthermore, a thin rod with cylindrical light source is attached, whose light cone can be individually adjusted by turning and swivelling. The monochrome element is equipped with a silver detail at the transition to the lamp head, which clearly enhances the design of the wall lamp Cody. Another advantage is the long supply line, which allows the lamp to be installed a little further away from the power source.

Incorporating lamps into the interior design of your hotel or building development can help you revolutionise the lighting and highlight various accent pieces that you may have on display. Lamps are helpful for setting the mood in specific rooms or also using them for specific purposes, and can make a huge difference to the overall ambience of your establishment.

