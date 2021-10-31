Health & Sports Talk About the Benefits of Working Out Outside

Health & Sports say that during the latest COVID lockdown, when so many of us are very restricted in our movements, it is even more important for people of all ages and abilities to be as active as possible. Even a short break from sitting, by doing 3-5 minutes of physical movement, such as walking or stretching, will help ease muscle strain, relieve mental tension and improve blood circulation and muscle activity. Regular physical activity can also help to give the day a routine and be a way of staying in contact with family and friends.

In the early days of the pandemic as gyms were shutting down and team sports were ceasing play, it wasn’t clear whether exercising outside was safe. However, research over the last months has shown that exercise and physical activity are important tools for maintaining physical and mental well-being during the pandemic. For most people, physical activity also boosts immune function, which is especially important during this pandemic.

When you exercise or move around regularly throughout the week, you increase blood flow and immune cells move around the body, enhancing your body’s ability to fight off bacteria and viruses. This can lead to fewer infections, but also shorter duration of symptoms if you do get sick.

The good news is that these benefits apply to all kinds of activity. Being active outdoors can be good for our health in different ways. Spending time in green or blue spaces like parks, beaches or lakes contribute to improved mental well-being. And if you see other people outside in your neighbourhood or parks, this increases feelings of trust and cohesion in the community – something we all can benefit from during a pandemic.

