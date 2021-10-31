MotorCo Operating Under Level 3 Restrictions

The Government announced on 20 September that Auckland move to Level 3. All three of MotorCo’s physical car yards will be open for viewing and test drives. Vehicle registration is possible, as well as contactless delivery of vehicles. You will also be able to view the vehicles and test drive. The number of visitors at one time will be restricted – please refer to the latest Government announcement.

How to reach MotorCo:

Phone – 0800 818 800 (Daily from 8:30am until 5:30pm) for all enquiries

Email –

Finance applications/enquiries – finance@motorco.co.nz

Car sales enqueries- sales@motorco.co.nz

After sales service – customerservice@motorco.co.nz

Other general enquiries – customerservice@motorco.nz

You can also submit enquiries and applications via the MotorCo website, as well as the live chat or Facebook messenger.

Car sales

MotorCo reply to online, phone and email enquiries, so please do not hesitate to contact them if you have any questions.

All three car yards (Penrose, East Tamaki, and Manukau) are open, but they encourage you to make an appointment in advance, as the number of visitors at one time will be restricted to keep everybody safe.

When you make an appointment, please tell them which cars or types of cars interest you, so they can prepare the cars for you to see.

Please refer to the government guidance for safety measures (e.g. wearing of masks)

Finance Applications

MotorCo’s Finance and Customer Service team are in full operation, accepting finance enquiries and applications. If you are looking to purchase a car through finance, you can submit your contact details so one of their agents will be in touch to assist you in completing the form. Alternatively, you can complete the application form yourself so they can submit to the finance company for approval. Their business managers will be in touch via phone and email to provide updates and request further information and documents.

Workshop

MotorCo’s service centre/workshop is in operation in Level 3, so please contact them.

Their service support staff is available to contact if you have any issues with your car. If the issue is urgent, you can also contact AA for assistance. This information will be updated accordingly. Take care, stay safe and be kind.

