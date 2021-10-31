Protecta Provide a Fast, Secure Way to Purchase Classic Vehicle Insurance

Protecta’s website was launched in April, 2010 with the aim to provide New Zealand motorists and motorcyclists with a fast, easy and secure way to purchase Car Insurance or Motorcycle Insurance, and in June 2011, they added Classic Vehicle Insurance to the suite of products available.

Protecta provides great value classic car and motorcycle insurance with a range of benefits that you should expect from an insurer that specialises in vehicle insurance.

They offer Full Cover, Laid Up/Restoration cover, and Competition Vehicle options. Their comprehensive Full Cover insurance policy includes roadside assistance, glass cover, spare parts cover, your choice of repairer, no charge for paying by instalments, and much more.

Whatever make and model you call your pride and joy, Protecta offers peace of mind with a range insurance options offering multiple levels of cover. They believe that they have to earn your trust before you agree to them insuring your precious metal. This trust becomes the foundation of a strong, long-lasting relationship, and Protecta are proud of how many Kiwis have chosen them to protect their investment.

Insurance is a very necessary requirement for modern living. Fire, flood, crime, or highway mishap are just some of the things that can result in expensive loss. You'll be surprised at how little it costs to protect your investment by insuring your prized vehicle with Protecta.

Please note that their quote process is for information gathering purposes only. Quoted amounts provided are subject to change before Protecta commits to confirming a policy for you. All Classic vehicle quotes are referred to their specialists to provide a final tailored quote for you and your vehicle. You will be contacted after finishing the online quote process with details of the final quote for your consideration.

Protecta Insurance is a New Zealand owned and operated company that is totally focused on providing their customers with the best value products, benefits and customer service, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about vehicle insurance and car cover insurance by visiting the website at https://protectainsurance.co.nz