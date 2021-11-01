Paul Money HiFi Highlight Allnic Audio "Tube Amps Done Right"

Paul Money HiFi now stock a wide range of Allnic products, saying, “The Allnic sound elicits all the superlatives that can be levelled at the very best vacuum tube designs but with an extra dynamism and sense of life which is rare at any price”.

Also described on their website as “Spookily natural and ‘at ease’, Allnic equipment removes itself from the mind’s eye and allows a deep and unhindered connection to the music”. All Allnic’s signal transformers are made with nickel alloy cores such as PC or PB permalloy.

Allnic believes that as a coupling device for amplifying stages, transformers are much better than capacitors. Permalloy transformers are well worth their high cost and difficulty of manufacture, because they transfer over 90% of signal and retain dynamics and fidelity, compared with capacitors and their less than 5% transfer efficiency.

Also, transformer output pre-amplifiers are much safer than capacitor output pre-amplifiers when coupled with solid state amplifiers, even safer than direct coupled solid stage pre-amplifiers, because transformers block any surging voltages to the next stage, surges that can severely damage power amplifiers.

Paul Money HiFi stock the following Allnic products:

Allnic Amber Moving Coil Phono Cartridge

Allnic D-3000 Vacuum Tube Digital-to-Analog Converter

Allnic H-5500 Vacuum Tube Phono Preamplifier

Allnic H-7000 transformer coupled LCR Vacuum Tube Phono Preamplifier

Allnic Rose Moving Coil Phono Cartridge

Allnic T-2000 30th Anniversary Stereo Integrated Vacuum Tube Amplifier

