Ask Bartercard Explains How Bartercard Can Help Fund Capital Growth

One of the most frequently asked questions Ask Bartercard receives is, “Can Bartercard help me gain new business as a start-up”? Their immediate answer to this question is “yes”, and below they explain how.

When you become a Bartercard member, you can apply for an advance on trade dollar sales, subject to trading amounts, equity, and security. Bartercard members can fund the capital growth necessary to grow their business. Some business owners have applied for a substantial advance on trade dollar sales which they’ve used to purchase property, office premises, complete renovations or develop extensive marketing campaigns to grow their business.

Bartercard’s advance on trade dollar sales is offered as a cash-alternative currency that comes without the interest rates of a business bank loan. It’s paid back by selling your products and services through the Bartercard community.

Also Bartercard guarantees extra sales through their community of tens of thousands of cardholders worldwide. On average members can expect a 10% increase in customers with Bartercard, which can also lead to extra customers in the cash economy through word-of-mouth recommendations. This leads us to Bartercard customer reviews, with the following excerpt from Linda.

“Over the years we have seen a steady increase in customer traffic with very little effort on our behalf – we put this down to being a Bartercard member and being exposed to a network we wouldn’t have had if we were just in a cash business. We make it work for us, but being in this industry we haven’t found it difficult.

“Bartercard has allowed not only the business to thrive but it’s allowed us to grow. The dream had been to grow our business into an integrated factory and café and retail shop with a higher profile, to increase our reach to a direct customer. Without Bartercard, we would not have been able to achieve this. With the advance on trade dollar sales, we were able to pay for a large amount of the expansion costs on Bartercard. Thank you, Bartercard!”

