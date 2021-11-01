Book your dental hygienist appointment at 32 Gems Dental

32 Gems Dental has a hygienist on hand in their clinic to provide preventative oral care under a dentist’s supervision.

Oral hygienists clean patients’ teeth and examine them for signs of damage, such as gingivitis and other diseases. Our friendly hygienists will give you some tips and tricks about your oral health routine and help you maintain a healthy and bright smile.

Our hygienists use a calvitron cleaning machine, a piece of modern technological equipment recommended by the dental industry worldwide. Our equipment ensures that you feel no pain or discomfort during your appointment and get a clean mouth to provide you with excellent benefits.

We suggest you see a dental hygienist at least twice a year to get your teeth professionally cleaned and remove any tartar and plaque that may have been present for a while. This treatment prevents issues, such as gum disease, from arising and ensures that your teeth are assessed for any damage regularly. They might recommend for you to see the dentist if a larger issue, such as a hole in your tooth, is found.

Get in touch with 32 Gems Dental to book an appointment with our friendly hygienist and explore our website for additional dental services that we offer!