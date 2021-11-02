Visit the dental hygienist at Central Hutt Dental

A friendly dental hygienist can assess and clean your teeth and mouth regularly at Central Hutt Dental!

Dental hygiene is a crucial way to keep on top of your oral health and prevent any issues arising with your gum and teeth. Although you can wash and floss your teeth daily at home, visiting the dental hygienist ensures that your teeth get professionally cleaned and any stubborn tartar and bacteria are removed.

Central Hutt Dental advises patients to visit the dental hygienist at least twice a year. Our friendly team member will assess the health of your teeth before cleaning and polishing them thoroughly and point out any underlying issues that you might have. If we notice any holes or infections, we will get you to see a dentist to ensure that no significant problem arises.

Tartar can significantly damage your teeth and gums and could result in gum disease, tooth decay or tooth extraction. Visiting the dental hygienist regularly reduces the likelihood of these issues. Book an appointment with our friendly hygienist today and visit our website to find out more about the dental treatments that we offer at Central Hutt Dental!