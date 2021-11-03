Black Fox Electrical offers commercial electrical services

The Wellington and Wairarapa electricians support businesses, offices, stores and warehouses with their electrical needs.

The professional electricians can help with complicated jobs, such as wiring, networking and data, but can also perform smaller work, such as changing lightbulbs in an office or outdoor. As an employer, it is your job to ensure that all electrical components in your commercial space are safe and that your employees can do their jobs without any hazards and interruptions. Black Fox Electrical will become your partner and support you in any way you need.

We have a 24/7 service, which means that if any issues arise within your business, we can come and solve them immediately, ensuring that there will be no disruptions to your store hours or employee performance. Our team members have extensive knowledge and experience in working on a range of commercial electrical jobs, which means that we can perform our work quickly and reliably.

With the Black Fox team being based in Wellington and Wairarapa, we are capable of servicing the whole wider Wellington region and offer our services for rural businesses and commercial spaces. Get in touch with us if you are looking for an electrical partner and explore our website to find out more about our services!