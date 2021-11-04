Upcoming Webinar: Navigating Business in a Covid Environment

What you need to know about HR, Cashflow and Business Planning right now
Part of the Auctus difference is to support our customers through tricky times. This includes the uncertainty businesses are facing in this COVID world. And the impacts of ongoing disruption and change.
Join us in our two-part webinar series where we will help you understand some of the new legislation around HR, and key tools for making difficult business decisions relating to staff, cashflow, and continuity.
In session one, we will look at some of the government mandated updates that have taken place over the last couple of months, and address misconceptions around:
10th November
In session two, we’ll expand on:
18th November
Understanding your HR requirements as a business is essential to a fair and compliant workplace. Join as we partner with Success HR to review some of the changes that need to be navigated in this ever-changing environment.
Success HR is a leading Employment Relations and Health & Safety company. Whether you are a small, medium or large business they can offer a customised end-to-end solution supporting you to effectively manage your employees and Health & Safety compliance.
Register now for this webinar starting next week.