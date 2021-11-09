Pacific Legal is still operating under Alert Level 3

The Auckland based immigration lawyer is continuing to offer advice about visas and migration during the lockdown.

We are working remotely during all stages of Level 3 but will be able to open our doors once we move down to Level 2. Our friendly team are able to assist you through email communications or through zoom video call. We regularly keep in touch with our existing clients and answer any questions about their visa application processes. We are able to take on new clients during the lockdown and suggest that you submit an online form on our website to get the quickest reply from our team members.

Our immigration services are available for everyone across the world. Even though we are finding ourselves in an uncertain and difficult situation, Pacific Legal continues to support migrants in their journey to New Zealand. Our team is passionate about finding solutions for all visa applicants and will work closely together with our clients to find the most suitable solutions.

Get in touch with us if you are looking for a trusted and professional immigration lawyer in New Zealand, and explore our website for more information!